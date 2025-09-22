[WATCH] WWE legend 'The Animal' Batista trains dire wolf in wild video

WWE legend Batista is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The real-life Dave Bautista recently took to social media to drop an insane video of himself training a dire wolf. Batista last stepped inside the ring in World Wrestling Entertainment in 2019. Many expected the former World Heavyweight Champion to show up for a final match against John Cena in the latter's retirement tour, given the two stars' history in the Stamford-based promotion. However, it hasn't happened yet, and The Animal's return to wrestling is extremely unlikely as he is focused on his Hollywood career.Dave Bautista recently took to Instagram to share several bizarre photos and videos of himself training a dire wolf. In the caption of his post, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion promoted his new movie, Afterburn, scheduled for release on September 21, 2025.&quot;Dire Wolf. Afterburn. September 21, 2025,&quot; he wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWWE legend Batista praised John Cena's role in PeacemakerDuring a recent interview with Comic Book, Batista revealed that James Gunn wrote Peacemaker for him, but he was not able to do the show because of his commitments to other projects.The Animal added that he believed it was a &quot;blessing in disguise&quot; as he wouldn't have been able to play the role quite like John Cena has. The WWE legend added that the 17-time World Champion was perfect for the show.&quot;And I think it was great. It was a blessing in disguise that I didn’t do that, because I have to say, I have to be honest, there’s no way that I would have been able to do that role like John. He’s just perfect for it, you know, and I wouldn’t have done it justice, and it wouldn’t have been as successful.&quot;It remains to be seen if Batista will ever return to the squared circle in World Wrestling Entertainment in the future.