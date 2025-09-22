  • home icon
  • WWE
  • [WATCH] WWE legend 'The Animal' Batista trains dire wolf in wild video

[WATCH] WWE legend 'The Animal' Batista trains dire wolf in wild video

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 22, 2025 07:23 GMT
Batista is a former WWE Champion [Image credits: star
Batista is a former WWE Champion [Image credits: star's Instagram and wwe.com]

WWE legend Batista is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The real-life Dave Bautista recently took to social media to drop an insane video of himself training a dire wolf.

Ad

Batista last stepped inside the ring in World Wrestling Entertainment in 2019. Many expected the former World Heavyweight Champion to show up for a final match against John Cena in the latter's retirement tour, given the two stars' history in the Stamford-based promotion. However, it hasn't happened yet, and The Animal's return to wrestling is extremely unlikely as he is focused on his Hollywood career.

Dave Bautista recently took to Instagram to share several bizarre photos and videos of himself training a dire wolf. In the caption of his post, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion promoted his new movie, Afterburn, scheduled for release on September 21, 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Dire Wolf. Afterburn. September 21, 2025," he wrote.

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Check out his Instagram post below:

Ad

WWE legend Batista praised John Cena's role in Peacemaker

During a recent interview with Comic Book, Batista revealed that James Gunn wrote Peacemaker for him, but he was not able to do the show because of his commitments to other projects.

The Animal added that he believed it was a "blessing in disguise" as he wouldn't have been able to play the role quite like John Cena has. The WWE legend added that the 17-time World Champion was perfect for the show.

Ad
"And I think it was great. It was a blessing in disguise that I didn’t do that, because I have to say, I have to be honest, there’s no way that I would have been able to do that role like John. He’s just perfect for it, you know, and I wouldn’t have done it justice, and it wouldn’t have been as successful."

It remains to be seen if Batista will ever return to the squared circle in World Wrestling Entertainment in the future.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications