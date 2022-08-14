Watch: WWE legend The Great Khali's latest video leaves fans concerned 

WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali was recently spotted crying while posing for pictures.

Khali made his main roster debut in 2006, immediately after WrestleMania 22. Over the next few years, he remained a major threat to his fellow WWE Superstars, including The Undertaker, Batista, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, and Kane. His biggest WWE accomplishment came on an episode of SmackDown in 2007, where he won the World Heavyweight Championship in a battle royal.

Khali has remained in the limelight over the years due to his presence on Instagram and Twitter. He boasts quite a large fan following on both social media handles. However, the star left his fans concerned during a recent public appearance.

In a clip currently going viral on Twitter, the WWE legend posed for pictures in front of the media. To everyone's surprise, Khali began wiping tears off his face and left the spot.

Check out the video below:

Sagar @sagarcasm Khali Sir ro kyu rahe ho? 2019 wala Dhoni ka runout yaad aagaya kya Khali Sir ro kyu rahe ho? 2019 wala Dhoni ka runout yaad aagaya kya https://t.co/GG41BSUfEw

The Great Khali's video quickly went viral on social media

Khali is one of the most beloved Indian public figures. His fans have nothing but respect for him for making his country proud as a WWE Superstar.

It didn't take long for the video to start doing the rounds on social media handles. The viral video was met with several responses from concerned fans:

Acting Mothers @ActingMothers twitter.com/sagarcasm/stat… Sagar @sagarcasm Khali Sir ro kyu rahe ho? 2019 wala Dhoni ka runout yaad aagaya kya Khali Sir ro kyu rahe ho? 2019 wala Dhoni ka runout yaad aagaya kya https://t.co/GG41BSUfEw 🙏 twitter.com/sagarcasm/stat…

Normie @Aditya__Singh1O twitter.com/sagarcasm/stat… Sagar @sagarcasm Khali Sir ro kyu rahe ho? 2019 wala Dhoni ka runout yaad aagaya kya Khali Sir ro kyu rahe ho? 2019 wala Dhoni ka runout yaad aagaya kya https://t.co/GG41BSUfEw 🥺 twitter.com/sagarcasm/stat…

Khali's last WWE match occurred at The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia four years ago. He competed in a 50-Man Royal Rumble match that was eventually won by former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman.

The Great Khali is quite possibly the most popular Indian wrestler in the company's storied history. The star was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year.

Fans are curious and concerned over the video of Khali wiping away his tears. What do you think is the reason? Sound off in the comments below.

