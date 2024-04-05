[Watch] WWE has official unveiling ahead of WrestleMania 40

WWE has officially revealed the set design for WrestleMania 40.

With just a couple of days to go for what could potentially be the biggest WrestleMania of all time, fans have been eagerly gearing up for the event, and the stage setup and design reveal only adds to the excitement.

WWE correspondents Kayla Braxton and Jackie Redmond hosted the unveiling from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where they were joined by the popular YouTubers, The Ninja Kidz. The set design was revealed through their acrobatic displays, adding an exciting element to the mega event.

Watch the official set unveiling below:

Several exciting matches have been scheduled for The Show of Shows and fans will undoubtedly be waiting to witness action-packed moments at the event.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H made another huge announcement for WrestleMania 40

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently revealed the kickoff plans for WrestleMania 40 this weekend.

Traditionally, WrestleMania weekend commences with the rendition of the United States of America's national anthem, and this year is no exception. Triple H took to X/Twitter to announce that Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Coco Jones will perform the national anthem to kick off Night One of WrestleMania 40.

"Excited to welcome Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter @TheRealCocoJ to #WrestleMania XL this weekend, where she’ll perform our country’s National Anthem to kick off @WrestleMania Saturday."

Check out his tweet below:

Another celebrity joining the lineup at The Grandest Stage of Them All is professional rapper Meek Mill. Mill had previously expressed his kids' admiration for wrestling and their desire to attend WrestleMania, prompting Triple H to extend an invitation. Subsequently, a teaser video hinted that Mill would have a significant role beyond mere attendance.

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, lead announcer Michael Cole announced that Meek Mill would be delivering the official cold open for WrestleMania 40.

It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion has planned any other surprise celebrity appearances over the WrestleMania weekend.

