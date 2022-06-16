Watch: SmackDown star uses Roman Reigns' moves at WWE live event

Sami Zayn performed two of Roman Reigns’ signature moves during a recent WWE live event match.

Drew McIntyre faced the honorary Bloodline member at the Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on June 11. The full results from the SmackDown-exclusive event can be found here.

As the tweet below shows, Zayn landed a Superman Punch on McIntyre before sending him through a table with a spear. He also replicated the taunts that Reigns usually performs before delivering both moves.

Unfortunately for Zayn, his version of Reigns’ famous offense did not lead to him picking up the win. McIntyre got his shoulder up before the three-count and the Street Fight continued.

Moments later, The Scottish Warrior pretended to show empathy toward Zayn by giving him a thumbs up. Much like Evolution’s memorable betrayal of Randy Orton in 2004, he then turned the thumbs up into a thumbs down.

The match ended with McIntyre sending his opponent through another table with a powerbomb before landing a Claymore Kick to score the victory.

Is Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns going to happen?

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC WWE’s Clash At The Castle poster teases Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns WWE’s Clash At The Castle poster teases Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns 👀 https://t.co/Ik0TV1yD7C

Riddle is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on SmackDown this Friday. The match will be The Tribal Chief’s first televised title defense since his unification triumph over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 on April 3.

If Reigns retains, he is widely expected to defend his titles at Clash at the Castle on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales. McIntyre, WWE’s top British star, has repeatedly mentioned that he wants to face the Bloodline leader at the UK event. However, a match between the two men has not yet been made official.

The long-term rivals have previously faced each other in four televised singles matches, with Reigns winning every time.

