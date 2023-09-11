Watch: WWE star hilariously avoids Dominik Mysterio backstage

A WWE star has hilariously shared a video of herself ignoring Dominik Mysterio backstage.

Dominik Mysterio has become one of the most hated superstars on the main roster. The WWE Universe immediately boos whenever he tries to speak, and he has consistently relied on Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day to get ahead.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley have had a humorous "relationship" on social media. The Eradicator has also been seen flirting with ring announcer Samantha Irvin in the past. Ripley's relationship with Dominik Mysterio has captivated wrestling fans but also seemingly made Kelley jealous in the process.

Cathy shared on TikTok a hilarious video of her avoiding Mysterio backstage with the words "get the f*** away from me" dubbed over the video. Kelley was recently moved from RAW to SmackDown, and The Judgment Day appeared this past Friday on the blue brand to battle The Brawling Brutes.

A wrestling fan shared the video on Twitter, and Kelley reacted by claiming that she was searching for how to deal with someone you do not like at work at the moment.

WWE Hall of Famer intrigued by Jey Uso's conversation with Dominik Mysterio

The young Mysterio attempted to recruit Jey Uso to The Judgment Day last week on RAW.

Cody Rhodes announced that Jey Uso was the newest member of the WWE RAW roster during his appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect at Payback. Jey arrived on the red brand last week and got the cold shoulder from most of the locker room.

However, Mysterio approached Uso backstage and claimed he knew what being in a troubled family was like. Dom claimed that The Judgment Day was an option for Jey if he wanted a new group to join on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Hall of Famer Teddy Long stated that he was interested in seeing where the storyline goes in the next few weeks following the conversation between Jey Uso and Dominik Mysterio.

"The one thing that gained my interest was on Monday, I got the chance to see Dominik approaching Jey Uso there and trying to give him the speech, 'I know how you feel being lonely and left all alone and when your family turns your back on you.' This is really interesting right here to see. Would Jey Uso make that move? But it's really something to think about. I'm really keeping my eye out on this one," said Teddy Long. [From 06:13 to 06:46]

Rhea Ripley is set to defend the Women's World Championship tomorrow night on WWE RAW against Raquel Rodriguez, with Dominik Mysterio banned from ringside. It will be interesting to see if Rodriguez can pull off the upset tomorrow night on the red brand.

