[WATCH] WWE star's girlfriend shares video of him rapping to John Cena's entrance theme 

On his way to tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, Madcap Moss rapped to John Cena's iconic entrance song.

The Cenation Leader is one of the most respected legends in the pro wrestling business. Several talents on the current WWE roster look up to him and have nothing but respect for him.

Madcap Moss seems to be a big fan of Cena as well. Moss and Emma were recently spotted driving to WWE SmackDown, and the latter captured Moss rapping to Cena's entrance theme while it played on the music system.

John Cena got his 'The Time is Now' theme way back in 2005

By early 2005, John Cena had become the hottest act in all of WWE. The Dr. of Thugonomics received his brand new theme, 'The Time is Now,' during his feud with JBL. Over the years, the theme has become synonymous with Cena and has gained iconic status.

Cena stepped back into the squared circle once again as he teamed up with Kevin Owens on the latest edition of SmackDown. The duo took on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in tag-team action and were victorious when all was said and done.

Madcap Moss made his WWE main roster debut in early 2020. He has been wrestling on SmackDown for a while now. On an episode of After The Bell, Paul Heyman stated that Moss is a future WWE main eventer:

"After his initiation with the audience demonstrates just how capable he is, Riddick Moss is going to be a star. I don't think anyone has a clue with just how capable he is. He's demonstrated that he can walk into any personality that he is assigned at the moment. When Riddick Moss has the emergence out of his shell and into his next incarnation, the same way The Big Dog elevated his game and evolved into the Tribal Chief, Riddick Moss' next iteration in WWE, there will be no stopping him. He's a main eventer," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Moss certainly must have marked out backstage when John Cena finally made his entrance on tonight's SmackDown. Cena ended the year in style with his massive win over The Bloodline.

