[Watch] WWE stars recite Christmas poem

WWE Superstars have recited a famous poem ahead of Christmas this year.

Triple H has given talent the holiday season off as tonight's edition of SmackDown was already taped, and the promotion will be airing a "Best of 2023" episode for RAW on Monday night.

Ahead of Christmas this year, several WWE Superstars have recited the poem "Twas the Night Before Christmas." However, some stars hilariously injected their own lyrics into the poem. Becky Lynch promoted her upcoming book throughout the video.

"They were all online pre-ordering my book, The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, available for presale now," said Becky Lynch. [From 00:11 - 00:18]

Jey Uso made sure to say his "Yeet" catchphrase as often as possible and wished everyone a "Happy Yeetmas." The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio ended the video by wishing everyone a Merry Christmas – except for his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

"Except my dad. My deadbeat dad. I hope he gets coal," said Dominik Mysterio. [From 04:31 - 04:36]

You can check out the full video below:

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley reveals her favorite thing about Dominik Mysterio

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently shared her favorite thing about Dominik Mysterio.

The two stars have an odd on-screen romance that has captivated wrestling fans. Mysterio is one of the biggest heels on the roster and is loudly booed whenever he tries to speak. During a fan Q&A session conducted by Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rhea Ripley revealed her favorite thing about her stablemate.

"My favorite thing about Dom Dom? Man, what is there not to love about Dom Dom? My favorite thing is just how supportive he truly is to me. We have come a long way in our little relationship, and he's always had my back," said Rhea Ripley. [0:45 - 1:00]

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to put her Women's World Championship on the line at the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW. The Eradicator recently defeated Maxxine Dupri in a singles match and attacked the Alpha Academy member after the bell.

Ivy Nile rushed the ring to make the save and had a staredown with the champion. The two will face off for Ripley's title on January 1st.

Have you enjoyed Rhea Ripley's title reign so far? Who would you like to see dethrone her of the Women's World Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.