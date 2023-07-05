[WATCH] WWE Superstar gets physical for the first time in 458 days

While getting physical in front of fans is a normal occurrence for most WWE Superstars, Gable Steveson has not had that luxury. However, that changed when he destroyed a few enhancement talents with German Suplexes 459 days following his last in-ring encounter.

At WrestleMania 38, April 3, 2022, Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson got physical for the time in the Stamford-based company by taking out Chad Gable. Although he was drafted to the RAW brand, the star did not appear on the company's programming as speculation about his future grew.

The Olympic gold medalist was destined for great things, but his lack of action concerned fans as many thought that he may not be able to cope with the requirements of the squared circle.

Since then, Steveson has been appearing in NXT over the past few weeks. On the latest edition of the show, he accompanied Eddy Thorpe for his match on NXT Underground against Damon Kemp.

After Kemp was defeated by Thorpe via referee stoppage, the latter and the Olympic Gold medalist celebrated until some Performace Center recruits came in to try and test Gable.

However, the WWE Superstar cleared the ring with three suplexes back to back as the crowd popped for him. Gable Steveson has yet to make his in-ring debut, but the company has teased a massive clash against his brother on the latest edition of NXT.

It remains to be seen whether fans will finally get to see Steveson in a match in WWE.

What did you think of Steveson getting physical in the ring tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes