[Watch] WWE Superstar John Cena's reaction to being called the 'Greatest of All Time'

WWE Superstar John Cena recently made a stunning return during last week's episode of SmackDown. The following night, he received a special introduction from ring announcer Mike Rome at the Payback premium live event.

It was reported last week that the 16-time world champion would appear on the company's programming for seven consecutive weeks. He is also scheduled to be part of Superstar Spectacle 2023 in India on September 8.

Last Friday, Cena was announced as the special host of the recently concluded WWE Payback event. During the show, WWE ring announcer Mike Rome called Cena the 'Greatest of All Time' while announcing his arrival. The veteran was seemingly surprised by the gesture and acknowledged Rome.

Cena later announced that he would be the special guest referee for the singles match between LA Knight and The Miz. The Megastar secured an important win on the night. After the contest, Cena shook Knight's hand and endorsed the SmackDown Superstar.

John Cena is set to team up with Seth Rollins to take on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a tag team match at Superstar Spectacle later this week.

John Cena hails WWE Superstar LA Knight

John Cena had a few run-ins with LA Knight during the latter's match with The Miz. However, the 16-time world champion seemingly holds Knight in high regard.

In a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley, Cena was asked about his opinion of LA Knight. The veteran said that he had immense respect for The Megastar and admired how persistent he had been on his path to glory.

"[I have] a tremendous amount of respect for LA Knight because his trajectory is that of persistence. You want to talk about somebody never giving up? I have it on a shirt, and I try to live it every day. He walks that talk, and he does it with his own style, and he’s not afraid to be who he is in here [in his heart]."

Knight has become one of the most popular superstars on the roster since reverting to his NXT moniker. It will be interesting to see if he will interact with Cena again in the coming weeks.

