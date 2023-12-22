[WATCH] WWE Superstar Roman Reigns talks trash to a young fan

A video clip of Roman Reigns responding to a young fan who had no intentions to acknowledge The Tribal Chief on WWE SmackDown, has been making the rounds on social media.

WWE's camera crew captured the moment when Roman Reigns decided to return the favor to the kid in the crowd who screamed out loud, "You s*ck!", by threatening the latter. Reigns was on point with his heel work as he repeatedly taunted the fan.

Check it out below:

Last week's episode was notable for the return of AJ Styles, who turned heel right before the show went off the air. Tonight's holiday edition will feature The Phenomenal One's answer to why he attacked LA Knight and walked out on the babyfaces after briefly assisting there efforts to take down The Bloodline.

Hulk Hogan wants to step into the squared circle with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has not worked for WWE as an in-ring competitor since 2006. At SummerSlam that year, he defeated Randy Orton in his final match.

Recently, The Immortal One spoke to MrSantiZap, revealing the current names he would love to work with. Among them were Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

A star he was very impressed with of late, and believes should get "really ugly" with, is LA Knight. He also disclosed his interest in having a rematch with Randy Orton. On top of the list though, was none other than The Tribal Chief:

"There's some really good main event players that are right there at greatness," Hogan stated. "They're right at the greatness level. For me to pick one guy out, I figured it just wouldn't be fair. So, choices would be, Roman Reigns, of course..." [From 9:00 to 9:14]

Many fans are perplexed by the current situation surrounding The Tribal Chief. He will surpass a record that has stayed intact for nearly four decades. Hulk Hogan was WWF Champion from 1984 to 1988.

If the company decides to have Roman Reigns break that record, expect him to successfully defend his title for the fourth consecutive year at WrestleMania 40 in April 2024.

