Shelton Benjamin recently had some fun with MVP's eight-year-old son in a wrestling ring and the video was later shared on Twitter.

MVP and Benjamin were a part of The Hurt Business on WWE RAW back in 2020-21. The faction was a major attraction on the red brand during the pandemic. Benjamin and the former US Champion are good friends in real life as well.

MVP recently shared a clip on his official Twitter handle in which his son can be seen 'wrestling' Shelton Benjamin in the ring. MVP's son executed a bunch of moves on the WWE veteran and pinned him to bag a 'victory'.

"THE KID'S GOT IT!!!! The 8 year old little Dude takes on @Sheltyb803 at #layinthelawdown and he did a fine job!!! Thanks to #jerryfnrivvers for the ring time! I think the kid has a future!!!"

Check out the amusing footage below:

MVP @The305MVP THE KID'S GOT IT!!!! The 8 year old little Dude takes on @Sheltyb803 at #layinthelawdown and he did a fine job!!! Thanks to #jerryfnrivvers for the ring time! I think the kid has a future!!! THE KID'S GOT IT!!!! The 8 year old little Dude takes on @Sheltyb803 at #layinthelawdown and he did a fine job!!! Thanks to #jerryfnrivvers for the ring time! I think the kid has a future!!! https://t.co/noSDhyBN7T

How did WWE fans react to the eight-year-old's performance against Shelton Benjamin?

MVP wasn't the only one who was impressed with his son's wrestling skills. WWE fans showered the kid with praise in their replies to the tweet. Check out some of the responses below:

Vegeta ☕ @Majin___Vegeta @The305MVP @Sheltyb803 This little dude already training to give Ricochet a run for his money @The305MVP @Sheltyb803 This little dude already training to give Ricochet a run for his money

Timothy Murphy @EltarinDineer @The305MVP @Sheltyb803 Damn that was a great standing moonsault.. Rookie mistake not going for the pin right after though, but more than made up for with the head cradle when hooking the leg on the pin @The305MVP @Sheltyb803 Damn that was a great standing moonsault.. Rookie mistake not going for the pin right after though, but more than made up for with the head cradle when hooking the leg on the pin

Ötvös Lili @otvos_lili12 @The305MVP And that head cradle? An equally professional move.



I think the future of the Hurt Business is solved.... @Sheltyb803 This little Dude made that moonsault look soo easy...And that head cradle? An equally professional move.I think the future of the Hurt Business is solved.... @The305MVP @Sheltyb803 This little Dude made that moonsault look soo easy...🔥🔥🔥🔥 And that head cradle? An equally professional move.I think the future of the Hurt Business is solved....

Shelton Benjamin recently celebrated 20 years since his WWE debut and had a heartfelt message for the WWE Universe. Here's what he wrote:

"@WWE @WWEUniverse Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to do what I love entertain and live out my childhood dream. It has been one hell of a ride. I am thankful I am grateful I am NOT Done. Even After 20 year 'Ain’t no stoppin me NOW!!'"

Neither Benjamin nor MVP got a world title run in WWE. Both men did incredibly well for themselves, though, and are guaranteed future WWE Hall of Famers. Judging by the way MVP's son moved inside the ring, it won't be a surprise if he ends up working for WWE as well, in the distant future.

Did MVP's son impress you in the clip shared by him on Twitter? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes