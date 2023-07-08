[Watch] WWE Superstar's baffling reaction to not being recognized on the New York City Subway

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller took the New York City Subway on his way to Madison Square Garden for tonight's episode of SmackDown. Waller was very confused when people on the train did not recognize him.

The 33-year-old star signed has been one of the rising stars in WWE since his days in NXT. He was drafted to SmackDown as part of the WWE Draft 2023. He is yet to make his presence felt inside the ring due to an injury but has been turning heads with The Grayson Waller Effect talk show. He's set to host Edge on the latest episode of SmackDown.

In a recent video posted by WWE on Twitter, Waller toured the Big Apple, tried the best hotdog in the city, and rode the subway to get to MSG. He was baffled that he was not recognized on the train, and it was caught on video.

You can also see him get grossed out by the smell of the subway and the taste of the hotdog in the video below.

Grayson Waller confirms why he has not wrestled on WWE main roster

In a video posted on his official Twitter account, Grayson Waller confirmed the rumors of why he's not wrestled since getting called up to the main roster. Waller explained that he suffered a broken leg during his final match at NXT against Carmelo Hayes.

"In my last match on NXT against Carmelo Hayes, I broke my leg," Waller said. "Clean break of the fibula. But because I'm a straight-up gangsta from South West Wales, Sydney, I kept going. ... Fast forward two weeks, I hobble on crutches into the WWE Draft and SmackDown, with the steal of the entire draft, chooses Grayson Waller. Despite the fact that I couldn't wrestle, I could barely even walk." [H/T Metro.co.uk]

Grayson Waller rubbed shoulders with John Cena at Money in the Bank when he confronted the legend after the latter made a surprise appearance at the event. It remains to be seen whether Waller will set up a feud with Edge on the latest episode of the show.

Who would you like to see Grayson Waller face once he fully recovers from his injury? Share your answers in the comments section below.

