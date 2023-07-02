Why did 33-year-old confront John Cena at Money in the Bank? Possibilities and more explored

John Cena surprised the WWE Universe with his blockbuster return at Money in the Bank 2023. The Cenation Leader got a huge reaction from the live audience. However, he was soon interrupted by Grayson Waller, who invited the former WWE Champion for an appearance at "The Grayson Waller Effect" show in Australia.

One possible reason for the 33-year-old star confronting The Cenation Leader could be that Waller was looking to make a name for himself by standing tall over a WWE legend.

Additionally, recent reports have revealed that WWE is very impressed with Waller's recent work on the blue brand. Hence, the Australian-born star's involvement in an angle against The Cenation Leader in front of a packed London crowd could be WWE's way of rewarding him for his recent performances.

While the SmackDown star invited Cena for an appearance on his talk show, The Cenation Leader refused. Following that, an irate Waller attacked Mr. Hustle Loyalty & Respect. However, John Cena quickly hit back at the 33-year-old, delivering a devastating Attitude Adjustment to him.

What else happened at WWE Money in the Bank 2023?

WWE Money in the Bank was an entertaining and enthralling affair so far. Apart from the return of John Cena, the event also saw Drew McIntyre make his much-awaited comeback to the Stamford-based promotion.

The Scottish Warrior returned following Gunther's win against Matt Riddle. McIntyre laid waste to The Ring General, laying down the breadcrumbs for a blockbuster feud.

Furthermore, Damian Priest managed to prevail over the rest of the competition to win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, while IYO SKY won the Women's MITB briefcase.

Elsewhere on the show, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez became the new Undisputed Women's Tag Team Champions. The fan-favorite duo defeated Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler after the latter turned on her partner. Baszler attacked Rousey during the closing moments of the match, costing their team the tag titles.

On the other hand, The Usos prevailed over Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the Bloodline Civil War, while Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes also emerged victorious in their matches against Finn Balor and Domink Mysterio.

