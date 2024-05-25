Watch: WWE Superstar sets his sights on Otis after controversial ending to title match

Chad Gable made it not only his but the entire Alpha Academy faction's mission to help him win his first singles championship in WWE. The latest chapter in his rivalry with Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn took place at King and Queen of the Ring. The bout also featured Bronson Reed.

Bronson wound up getting pinned by the champion after Otis accidentally hit a clotheseline on Gable, which was originally intended for Zayn. Prior to the dramatic finish, Otis even attacked Reed. The Aussie now has a problem with Alpha Academy.

Ahead of the Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat match, Bronson Reed had claimed that to him, it was all about winning a belt in WWE and nothing else. However, he informed Otis that he is coming for the latter first before focusing on winning titles again.

Check out Reed's post-match promo below:

Otis and Maxxine Dupri joined Master Gable during his entrance, but he ordered Maxxine to leave. He then reminded Otis that things should go according to how they planned it. It was at his behest the former Money in the Bank winner got involved in the title contest.

As for Sami Zayn, he received a hero's welcome in Saudi Arabia. Zayn will live to defend his belt another day.

