[Watch] WWE Superstar shows off impressive physique amid hiatus

An absent WWE Superstar recently showed off his impressive physique on social media.

The name in question is Braun Strowman. The 40-year-old has been absent from WWE for a long time. He last competed in a wrestling match in May, teaming up with Ricochet to beat The Alpha Academy. The former Universal Champion suffered from an injury and had to undergo level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae in June.

Strowman appeared on WWE Television during the Bray Wyatt tribute episode. He was also joined by former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan as the entire roster mourned the passing of the late wrestler.

Braun Strowman recently took to his Instagram account to show off his insane physique. The former Intercontinental champion posted a picture of himself flaunting his biceps. In the Instagram story shared by him, Strowman claims to have the biggest biceps in the business:

"25'' baby !! Biggest biceps in the business!!!," he wrote.

Here is a screengrab of Braun Strowman's Instagram story:

A screengrab of Braun Strowman's Instagram story.

Wrestling fans have been eagerly waiting for Braun Strowman to return to in-ring action for a long time. Only time will tell when it happens, and it will be interesting to see if he returns to team up with Ricochet or goes back to competing in singles competition.

Braun Strowman opens up on sharing the WWE ring with Goldberg

Braun Strowman defeated his childhood idol Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 to become the new WWE Universal Champion. The Monster Among Men held the title for 151 days before dropping it to The Fiend.

In an interview with Lilian Garcia, Strowman told how he grew up admiring the former World Champion when he was only a kid. He also opened up about his relationship with Goldberg. He believes the two have a lot in common:

"It was nuts. I mean, Bill Goldberg, a guy when I was younger, I idolized. Bill and I have kindled a good relationship over the years [since] I've been here. We're both meatheads. We both like to go to the gym. He's also a car guy, too. So, we have a lot in common. [This] whole aspect was neat because I became friends with a guy I idolized as a teenager, to now sharing the squared circle with him and beating him for the Universal Championship. It was just, it's still kind of like, I'm waiting for someone to wake me up," Strowman said.

When will Braun Strowman return to the squared circle? Sound off in the comments section below.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.