WATCH: WWE Superstar tweets an edited video of himself as Solo Sikoa alongside The Bloodline

The Bloodline currently consists of only three members, but there was a time when the faction featured The Usos and Sami Zayn.

WWE star Duke Hudson took to Twitter to share a video featuring the entire Bloodline except for Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. In the video, Hudson has edited himself in as Solo Sikoa.

The 33-year-old superstar's purpose in tweeting the video was to hype himself up ahead of his match against Luca Crusifino on NXT Level Up.

Check out the edited video tweeted by Duke Hudson:

The Bloodline's implosion began earlier this year when Zayn betrayed The Tribal Chief at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

Fast forward to Night of Champions – this time, it was Jimmy Uso who betrayed Reigns and cost him and Sikoa the opportunity to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Eventually, Jey also sided with his brother and quit the faction in the process.

Vince Russo believes Bloodline leader Roman Reigns is following in the footsteps of some of the biggest wrestling legends

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently spoke highly of Roman Reigns, claiming that he has the opportunity to become mainstream, unlike Seth Rollins.

Reigns and Rollins are the two top guys in the company, with both men holding world titles.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Russo compared Reigns and Rollins to the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and others. He believes that The Tribal Chief is capable of reaching those standards, but he can't say the same for The Visionary. Russo said:

"I can see Reigns becoming that. I don't see Seth becoming that, bro. That's my opinion. I can see Reigns becoming that."

Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event in a Tribal Combat match.

