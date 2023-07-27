Roman Reigns could achieve what WWE World Champion Seth Rollins never will, claims wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a chance to become mainstream, unlike World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The Tribal Chief and The Visionary are the top guys in the Stamford-based company. However, Russo does not believe they are on the same level as The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, or John Cena. The former WWE head writer recently pointed out that the three mentioned legends were part of pop culture. Meanwhile, Rollins and Reigns are yet to become the same.

While comparing Reigns and Rollins to Austin, Rock, and Cena, Russo disclosed that he believes The Tribal Chief could follow in these legends' footsteps and make it to the same level. However, the former head writer does not see the same happening for Rollins.

"I can see Reigns becoming that. I don't see Seth becoming that, bro. That's my opinion. I can see Reigns becoming that," he said. [1:02:12 - 1:02:23]

Who will Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins face at WWE SummerSlam?

Earlier this month, Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor to retain his World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank. However, the feud between the two superstars continued over the next weeks on Monday Night RAW. The Visionary and The Prince will now square off again for the title next month at SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns was pinned for the first time in three years at Money in the Bank when Jey Uso picked up a tag team victory for himself and his twin brother over The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will now put his title and Tribal Chief status on the line against Jey at SummerSlam.

