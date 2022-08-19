Watch: WWE uploads a never before seen match between John Cena's team against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

WWE has uploaded a never-before-seen match between John Cena and The Mysterios against Roman Reigns and The Usos in honor of Rey Mysterio's 20th Anniversary celebration.

During a SmackDown dark match from 2021, Cena teamed up with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Last year, he made his return to WWE to confront Roman Reigns after his victory over Edge at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

Taking to their official Facebook page, WWE uploaded a 3-minute clip of the dark match where Cena secured the win for his team.

Cena and Reigns collided in the main event of SummerSlam 2021 with The Tribal Chief emphatically retaining his WWE Universal Championship. Post-match, he was confronted by another returning superstar, this time in the form of Brock Lesnar.

Reigns is still in possession of the Universal Championship and has also added the WWE Title to current list of accomplishments, making him the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Head of the Table's next title defense will be against Drew McIntyre. The two men will collide in the main event of Clash at the Castle 2022.

Roman Reigns and The Usos have been unstoppable in WWE

Over the last couple of years, Roman Reigns and The Usos have asserted their dominance within WWE. The trio, collectively known as The Bloodline, have four different sets of championships.

Reigns is the currently holds both Universal and WWE Championships. Whereas, Jimmy and Jey are the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, as they hold both the SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Titles.

At this year's SummerSlam premium live event, The Bloodline once again walked out victorious in their respective matches. Reigns scored a massive win over Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match, whereas The Usos defeated The Street Profits to retain their titles once again.

The Head of the Table won the Universal Championship at Payback 2020 and will aim to continue his reign.

