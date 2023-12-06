[WATCH] Young girl 'attacks' top female star at wrestling event

A popular female star was on the receiving end of a Tornado DDT at the hands of a young girl at a recent wrestling event.

Jordynne Grace has made a name for herself in TNA over the years and is active on the independent scene. She recently worked a match at an event, and a clip from the night is currently making the rounds on the web.

In the clip, a young fan can be seen entering the ring and hitting Jordynne Grace with a Tornado DDT. Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Also read: Becky Lynch reacts to confronting young girl after SmackDown

Jordynne Grace on being the first-ever IMPACT Digital Media champion in IMPACT Wrestling

Jordynne Grace is one of the most decorated female stars in the business. She is a two-time IMPACT Knockouts World Champion and a former IMPACT Digital Media Champion.

Last year, Jordynne Grace had a chat with Joseph Galizia of WrestlingHeadlines. She revealed her thoughts on becoming the first-ever IMPACT Digital Media champion:

“Well, I think that the being the first of any kind of champion is a really big deal because it kind of sets the stage for how the championship is going to go. And I think it’s good that IMPACT introduced that title because I know that digital media, and like YouTube and social platforms, they’re huge."

As per a comment on the Twitter video, the young girl in question is the daughter of wrestlers Jake Crist and Nevaeh. Grace is receiving major praise on Twitter for giving the kid a moment she will remember for years.

Drop your reactions to the insane clip of Jordynne Grace being 'attacked' with a Tornado DDT!

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.