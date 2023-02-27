"Watching you get your a** beat" - Ronda Rousey emphatically responds to criticism from former WWE Women’s Champion

Ronda Rousey and a WWE RAW star have traded shots on social media today.

Rousey has currently teamed up with Shayna Baszler on WWE SmackDown. The duo have made Natalya's life miserable on the blue brand and may have their eyes on the Women's Tag Team Championships. Dakota Kai and IYO Sky of Damage CTRL are the current champions and are set to defend their titles against Becky Lynch and Lita on this week's edition of RAW.

Earlier today, former Women's Champion Bayley responded to a shot taken at the champs by Ronda Rousey and poked fun at the former champion for never being at WWE Live Events.

"Please spell the champs name right. And then show up to some live events and watch them defend the tag titles weekly," tweeted Bayley.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet took to Twitter to respond to Bayley and pointed out that female superstars only got two minutes of in-ring time on Friday's SmackDown. Ronda further added that she was at last night's WWE Live Event and watched Bayley get beat down.

"Women wrestled for just 2 minutes of last Friday’s 2 hour show. You may be satiated living off the crumbs we’re thrown but I’m not. Btw I was there last night in good old Champaign, Illinois watching you get your a** beat - where your defending champs at?," tweeted Ronda Rousey.

Ronda Rousey on her second run in WWE

Ronda Rousey has had an up-and-down career thus far in WWE.

She took the wrestling world by storm at WrestleMania 34 when she teamed up with Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Her popularity has faded in the eyes of some fans, but the 36-year-old claimed that things are easier for now on her YouTube channel.

"I think this run is easier because I kind of know how things work around here and I've kind of paid up more of my dues... I have put enough time here that they'll at least hear me out and explain to me why I'm wrong if I am, you know, and that way I learned something. I think I feel like I have more of a voice this time and confidence to use it." (From 2:49 to 3:18)

Baszler and Rousey are involved in a rivalry against Natalya and Tegan Nox on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if Damage CTRL are still the champions heading into WrestleMania 39 and if the titles will be defended at the biggest show of the year.

