The Hurt Business and RETRIBUTION have been feuding on RAW since MVP and his boys took it upon themselves to protect RAW from the menace being caused.

On a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, WCW legend Konnan was asked about WWE's recent booking of The Hurt Business and how having them feud with RETRIBUTION could be an issu

Konnan agreed that RETRIBUTION needed to go over The Hurt Business because this if RETRIBUTION lost, they would have no credibility:

Well, they should at the beginning. I mean, once The Hurt Business beats them RETRIBUTION means nothing so why would you have RETRIBUTION losing?

When it was pointed out that a feud with The Hurt Business wasn't the best place for RETRIBUTION to start, Konnan agreed and pointed out multiple issues with how WWE have recently booked The Hurt Business:

It's even weirder bro because The Hurt Business is supposed to be heels and they're fighting RETRIBUTION, who are we supposed to cheer for? Shouldn't RETRIBUTION be fighting babyfaces? Are they turning The Hurt Business? Because, they're also feuding with Crews and Ricochet, so that's kind of a weird dynamic too.

The Hurt Business in WWE so far

MVP returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble in January. He wrestled what he thought would be his last match before retirement on the following RAW against Rey Mysterio.

It ended up leading to a stunning comeback for MVP. He first joined forced with Bobby Lashley. The next member brought in to officially form The Hurt Business was Shelton Benjamin. The latest member added to the group was Cedric Alexander, who was actually feuding with Hurt Business before joining the faction.

Cedric turned on his friends Apollo Crews and Ricochet in the middle of a six-man tag-team match against Hurt Business. When later asked to explain his actions, Alexander said that he was tired of being on the wrong end of a beatdown at the hands of The Hurt Business and would rather earn and learn by joining them instead.

