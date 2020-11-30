The feud between the Mysterio family and Seth Rollins seemingly ended before Survivor Series when Rey Mysterio beat Rollins in the match on SmackDown. Rollins went on to also lose in singles action against his former disciple Murphy, who is currently involved in a romantic storyline with Aalyah Mysterio.

Konnan reveals why he likes the Mysterio family storyline

On a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, WCW legend Konnan opened up about what he liked in WWE right now. Konnan said that he was interested in Randy Orton's promos as well as the Firefly Fun House from RAW. From SmackDown, put over Sami Zayn and Billie Kay. Konnan also named the Roman Reigns storyline and the Mysterio-Rollins storyline:

I'm gonna tell you exactly what I like and you tell me what you like. Here's exactly what I like on both shows. On RAW I like Orton's promos, they're usually ***king great. I like the Firefly Fun House, whether it's on SmackDown or RAW, and I like that now Alexa's in it. I like Sami Zayn and whatever he's doing, he's always funny. I think Billie Kay is super underrated thought she was really funny on SmackDown. I like the Roman Reigns things and I like the Mysterio thing. That's what I like. And I like NXT mostly everything.

Konnan was then asked about what he liked about the Mysterio storyline:

Because you don't know where it's going. And it started off as something that I thought was stupid and ridiculous and we buried it on the show. I told Rey that I thought it was dumb - the eye for an eye **it. Once they got out of that and they started Seth with Dominik and the way they beat up Dominik and left him marked up. I was like, holy **it. Then all off a sudden they added the extra layer of Aalyah coming in.

I am interested in seeing where it goes but I think the thing with him and her was rushed.

Murphy faced Baron Corbin on last Friday's episode of SmackDown. Murphy beat the former King of the Ring winner after help from the Mysterios.

