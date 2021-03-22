WCW legend reacts to WWE denying Andrade's release

WWE Superstar Andrade recently asked for his release. WWE refused to grant his request. WCW legend Konnan recently gave his take on the situation.

Konnan is a former WWE and WCW star who held the United States Champion in WCW. The Mexican wrestling legend is also a former AAA and CMLL Champion and had a memorable run in TNA Wrestling (now IMPACT).

On the latest edition of the Keeping It 100 podcast, Konnan discussed the situation with Andrade in WWE. The WCW legend felt that if WWE didn't have plans for Andrade, it would have been better to grant his release. He felt that the treatment of Andrade could deter other Mexican prospects who WWE might be interested in:

"Why are you keeping him if you don't want to use him and you're not doing s*** with him and you don't have anything for him? I don't understand. It will just make the guy more disgruntled and somebody thinking of going to WWE from Mexico, they're looking at Andrade and going... this guy is talented, good looking, he's a ring veteran, you know he doesn't speak English well but he had Zelina for it and look at how they are treating him. Do I wanna go there and be stuck in that purgatory because even though you're making money, your stock is dropping because you're not doing anything until the next time to ask for money. So that's just WWE being petty."

A look at Andrade's WWE release request

Reports surfaced last week that Andrade asked for his release from WWE backstage during the March 8 edition of RAW.

According to Fightful, people behind the scenes in WWE suggested that Andrade's course of action was unsurprising. The report also stated that Andrade's push came to an end after Paul Heyman was removed as Executive Director of WWE RAW.

Andrade later came out and confirmed the reports.