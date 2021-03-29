"You could have pushed him from the moment he came in" - WCW legends slam WWE's booking of Bobby Lashley

WCW legends Disco Inferno and Konnan recently discussed WWE's booking of Bobby Lashley since he re-signed with the promotion in 2018, after a run in IMPACT Wrestling.

Bobby Lashley is set to defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37.

On a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, WCW legends Disco Inferno and Konnan slammed WWE's overall booking of Bobby Lashley. They said instead of booking him like a monster from the moment he came in, it took three years of bad storylines to get to this point:

DI: How does a creative process work that where you brought this guy from IMPACT where he is doing the character he is now and when you brought him in, you completely changed it and here we are years later, you're doing this all to get here when you could have done this from the get-go. It was two years before they did the Hurt Business and another year of the Hurt Business before they turned him into a killer.

Konnan: I was in IMPACT when Lashley left. I used to talk to him all the time. I told you, they wanted me to be his mouthpiece, but I was like, he knows how to talk, he doesn't need me. And he does know how to talk. He had great matches and when he left, I thought this is going to be great - him against Brock or him against Roman or something like that, right? He came in and they started doing the thing with him showing the back of his hand, his sisters and all that stupid bull**** and then the Lana thing, that was ridiculous. You put him through all that when you could have pushed him from the moment he came in.

After winning the WWE Championship from The Miz on RAW, Bobby Lashley is set for one of the biggest matches of his career at WrestleMania 37, where he will defend the title against former champion Drew McIntyre.

With McIntyre only losing the title after The Miz cashed in his Money In The Bank contract, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top when they clash on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

