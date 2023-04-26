WCW star, who beat Goldberg, was nearly driven out of the company by Eric Bischoff, according to former tag team partner (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Erik Watts recently revealed how Eric Bischoff's actions nearly made Chad Fortune quit WCW after he defeated Goldberg.

The WWE Hall of Famer's undefeated streak in WCW is the stuff of legends. However, not many are aware of the fact that Goldberg had already lost a match early into his WCW career, albeit an unaired one. Back in July 1997, even before the former WWE Universal Champion made his on-screen debut, he lost to Chad Fortune in a Dark match on Saturday Night tapings.

Speaking on Sportkeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Erik Watts revealed details on how defeating Goldberg led Fortune to almost leave WCW. He explained that Chad Fortunre felt betrayed after Eric Bischoff chose not to air the match on TV.

However, the former WWE star revealed that he calmed Fortune down by highlighting the benefits of working for a company like WCW.

"So they have a match with him down at Disney. He beats Bill Goldberg, and then Eric Bischoff goes, 'Hold on, Chad. Let's put it in the can. I want to tweak your outfit' or something. It was something crazy. And Chad went off. He called me when I was on the road. He was like, 'You're not going to believe this; it's crazy. I'm so sick of promises.' And I said, 'Bro, you're lucky. You're at the school making good money. A lot of people don't even get to the school, right?"' said Erik Watts. [32:10 - 32:44]

Goldberg is not happy with how his WWE run ended

The WCW legend has rarely shied away from speaking his mind, recently sharing his disappointment over how WWE broke a promise to him.

Goldberg revealed that he had a handshake agreement with Vince McMahon about getting a retirement match after facing Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. However, his contract ran out before it could come to fruition.

"Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that, you know, after the Roman Reigns match I would have a proper retirement match. And, you know, that hasn't come to fruition through them. So, therefore... You know, nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me when I'm done, period. When somebody tells me that, you know, I kinda like to fight against it. I like to do things my own way and I go out my own way. And I certainly don't go out, you know, under Roman Reigns, you know, three weeks after I've had Covid and agreed to a match," he said.

Since then, there's been plenty of rumors about Goldberg possibly joining AEW or embarking on a global retirement tour. It remains to be seen if the Hall of Famer and WWE will be able to mend their differences and join hands again anytime soon.

