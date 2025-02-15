WCW veteran allegedly spoke to Damian Priest's competitor; claims he could steal the show at WrestleMania 41

  • home icon
By Joel Varughese
Modified Feb 15, 2025 17:58 GMT
Damian Priest is a former World Heavyweight Champion! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Damian Priest will attempt to lock his spot at WWE WrestleMania 41 on March 1, when he competes in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. He also notably got one over Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble 2025, foreshadowing a WrestleMania program. They will meet inside the Chamber again next month.

However, owing to severe fan backlash, WWE is reportedly considering a different direction for the supposedly planned program between Priest and McIntyre. As a result, LA Knight has been in the crosshairs of The Scottish Psychopath ever since. WCW veteran Disco Inferno believes this is an upgrade for McIntyre.

On K100, Disco Inferno pointed to Drew McIntyre and LA Knight's innate ability to work killer promos. He feels Knight could be a great opponent for the former World Heavyweight Champion this season. Inferno also claimed he spoke to The Megastar recently:

"I had a conversation about this with somebody involved — LA Knight. He was at Sapphire after the Super Bowl," Disco Inferno began. "I'm not a fan of Drew and Priest, but I'm a fan of Drew and LA Knight because that is good verbiage. That's good promo work. Two guys that are really good on the mic, that's entertaining television," he stated.
Disco Inferno clarified that Damian Priest is decent on the mic, but pales in comparison to Drew McIntyre, and LA Knight could match the latter's prowess:

"Priest is decent on the mic, but you know, Drew is on another level now. You need to be very sharp on the mic, and LA Knight could compete with Drew. And Drew probably would like to be higher up on the card but if he's not, I guarantee you he feels working with LA Knight is not a bad spot." [From 00:47 to 01:34]
Check out the video below:

The WCW veteran pointed to Knight's promo skills, stating that he and Drew McIntyre could steal the weekly shows leading up to WrestleMania 41.

Damian Priest breaks silence after securing his spot at WWE Elimination Chamber

In SmackDown's main event this Friday, Damian Priest defeated the monstrous Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Post-match, he had a staredown with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

In a SmackDown exclusive interview, Damian Priest implied The American Nightmare fears facing him at WrestleMania 41 but asserted the match will happen when he prevails inside the Chamber at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

"I'll tell you what his [Cody Rhodes] face said. His face said, 'He does not want to face this Damian Priest at WrestleMania.' He does not want his name to live forever because of me. Come WrestleMania, it's time for my infamy," Priest said.
It'll be interesting to see what The Road to WrestleMania 41 has for The Punisher.

While using any quotes from the first half, please credit the K100 podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
