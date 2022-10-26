WCW veteran responds to Dominik Mysterio's claim of being this generation's Eddie Guerrero on WWE RAW

Disco Inferno agrees with Dominik Mysterio's recent statement on WWE RAW, where the latter compared himself to the late great Eddie Guerrero.

Since Dominik turned to the dark side at Clash at the Castle 2022 and aligned with Judgment Day, fans have seen a drastically different side to the youngster. He has grown confident on the mic and draws ample heat from the crowd for his work. On this week's RAW, however, Dominik Mysterio went one step ahead and compared himself to Guerrero, drawing loud jeers from the fans.

Many viewers expressed displeasure and disagreement over Dominik's statement on social media. However, Disco Inferno tweeted that he agrees with the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion's claim of being the current generation's Eddie Guerrero. Check out his tweet:

"I agree," tweeted Inferno.

For those unaware, the late Eddie Guerrero was very close friends with Dominik's father, Rey Mysterio, and he was even the RAW Superstar's godfather.

Dominik Mysterio will be in action at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Dominik and his Judgment Day stablemates' promo segment on WWE RAW was interrupted by their Crown Jewel 2022 opponents, The O.C.

AJ Styles poked fun at the 25-year-old, saying he wasn't anything like Eddie Guerrero but was more like former WWE star James Ellsworth. The two sides have been feuding for a few weeks now, and they have the chance to settle their differences in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at the November 5 event.

#WWERaw 2 New Matches announced for WWE Crown Jewel 2022, which will take place on November 5th.- Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley- The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio) (with Rhea Ripley) 2 New Matches announced for WWE Crown Jewel 2022, which will take place on November 5th.- Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley- The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio) (with Rhea Ripley)#WWERaw https://t.co/c3gQdVLKvT

While both Judgment Day and The O.C. are formidable stables, the former has an advantage heading into the bout as they will have Rhea Ripley on their side. Considering Ripley has played a crucial role in the Finn Balor-led stable's immense success, she's undoubtedly a major threat to Styles and The Good Brothers.

What do you make of Dominik Mysterio comparing himself to Eddie Guerrero? Sound off in the comments section below.

