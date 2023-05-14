"We would absolutely kill him" - 22-year-old WWE twins call out Logan Paul

The Cavinder Twins recently called out Logan Paul, vowing to "kill him" in a WWE ring.

In December 2021, Haley and Hanna Cavinder signed a deal with the Stamford-based company to become part of its Next In Line program, which develops college athletes into superstars. A few months later, Logan Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38. He later signed a WWE contract and has since competed in several matches.

In a recent interview with Logan Paul's brother, Jake, on BS, the Cavinder twins spoke about their deal with the Stamford-based company, dubbing themselves "the next Bella Twins."

"We have a deal with them. We're in like partnerships with them. Good tag team. The Next Bella Twins for sure," they said.

Jake Paul then asked them about his brother, Logan, and whether they believed they could beat him.

"We actually saw him at Nashville when we went. Like he was in the ring and I was like dang. But do I think we could? Maybe," Haley said. "[You just say that you would beat the f**k out of him just to create the storyline?] Oh yeah, we would absolutely kill him, kill him in the ring," Hanna added. "I could see it happening," Haley continued. [36:09 to 36:33]

Check out the entire video down below:

Logan Paul last competed at WWE WrestleMania 39

In 2022, Logan Paul competed in a few bouts, including an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel last November.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old wrestled two matches since the beginning of 2023. After participating in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match in January, he squared off against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 last month. Despite his efforts, Paul lost to The Visionary.

