"We align way more than my husband and I do" - Chelsea Green opens up about her real-life dynamic with fellow superstar

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green went on the record about her real-life dynamic with fellow RAW star Maxxine Dupri.

On the previous Monday Night RAW, the 32-year-old cut a promo stating she would have won the Last Chance Battle Royal and qualified for the Elimination Chamber match had Adam Pearce not added Raquel Rodriguez. The latter came out and destroyed The Hot Mess in a singles match.

Speaking on Lightweights Podcast, Chelsea Green revealed that she and Maxxine Dupri are close friends. She also pointed out that the two superstars are similar to each other.

“First of all, we totally have the same mentality, schedule, lifestyle, all of it. Which is really rare to find because all my other girlfriends, like my best friends Deonna [Purrazzo], she works for AEW, she goes to sleep really late, she wakes up really late. I can’t. I just cannot. We have totally different schedules. She’s pretty good at going with the flow with me, but [Maxxine] is like, let’s go to sleep as early as possible. She eats healthy with me, all the things we just mesh on, she said.

Chelsea also explained why she prefers to travel with the Alpha Academy member instead of her husband, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder).

"Actually, and I’ve told my husband this, so this isn’t gonna surprise him, I prefer traveling with Maxxine over my husband. Because we align way more than my husband and I do, like way more. Also, I really, really hate the fact that Matt and I get on a plane, and I have to sit in the middle seat. I hate that. [With Maxxine], it depends. We just are like, ‘Do you want it?’ We’ll switch. We’re friends." [H/T Fightful]

Chelsea Green's partner is reportedly suffering from an injury

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven had a decent run as the Women's Tag Team Champions before losing the titles to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on the December 18, 2023, edition of SmackDown.

According to a report from Fightful, Piper Niven has been absent from television as she sustained a hand injury in January. It was noted that the 32-year-old might have broken her hand.

The former Doudrop's last in-ring appearance was in a tag team match against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark on the January 29 edition of RAW. It remains to be seen how long it takes for her to return to in-ring action.

