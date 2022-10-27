"We also were aware that things could also change" - Alberto Del Rio's former on-screen ally discusses when they found out about his historic Royal Rumble win (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality and on-screen manager Ricardo Rodriguez has opened up about Alberto Del Rio's historic Royal Rumble win in 2011.

Over a decade ago, Del Rio won the 40-Man Royal Rumble Match by finally eliminating Santino Marella.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted, Rodriguez explained when he found out that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was going to win the Royal Rumble.

"So the winning of it, we slightly kind of knew ahead of time. But we also were aware that things could also change. So whenever they tell us things we just kind of take it for the grain of salt and then, when we found out, well it's all about Alberto, Alberto told me. When he told me, he was like, 'Hey, stay close to Gorilla'. Because he had mentioned it but then, when it's actually the day of... when he goes out, I think it was Malenko, he pulls me. He was like, 'Hey, need you by Gorilla'. So I figured out what was happening, especially when we saw who the last two were. So that was awesome," said Rodriguez. [22:30-23:15]

Ricardo Rodriguez recalls working with Alberto Del Rio

In the same episode of UnSKripted, Ricardo Rodriguez shared what it was like to work alongside Alberto Del Rio.

Rodriguez loved his time with the former WWE star and felt that the two were a great team. He said:

"I loved working with Alberto. I think we were a really good tandem, team. We complimented each other, we fed off of each other, we were literally always together on the road. So I think that chemistry was portrayed on TV. And I still to this day feel what we did has not been replicated."

Since departing WWE in 2015, Alberto Del Rio has competed in numerous other promotions including IMPACT Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and AAA.

