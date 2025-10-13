  • home icon
"We always knew this was going to happen" - WWE star shares immediate reaction after Bron Breakker's betrayal of Seth Rollins

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 13, 2025 18:35 GMT
Seth Rollins was betrayed by The Vision (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Seth Rollins was betrayed by The Vision (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Bron Breakker betrayed Seth Rollins on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. WWE star and Rollins' student, Nathan Frazer, reacted to The Visionary being betrayed by his stablemates.

The Vision made their way out to the ring after CM Punk became the #1 contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The former WWE Champion defeated LA Knight and Jey Uso to earn another shot at Rollins' title. Post-match, all three men were taken out by The Vision, only for Breakker to shockingly spear Rollins.

On X, Frazer reacted to Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman betraying Rollins, stating that Rollins being betrayed was obvious.

"The sad part is, we always knew this was going to happen." wrote Frazer.

Check out Frazer's post on X:

Bully Ray claimed that Paul Heyman will leave Seth Rollins for Brock Lesnar

Bully Ray previously claimed that Paul Heyman would leave Seth Rollins to reunite with Brock Lesnar. In recent weeks, Heyman and Lesnar have interacted on WWE television, with Heyman even introducing The Beast Incarnate for his recent match.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray said the following. Lesnar defeated John Cena at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event after the former returned at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

"What interests me is the planting of the seed of a little bit of dissension. And dissension might be too strong of a word between Paul and Seth. What if things were to go wrong with Paul and Seth? Where would Paul go? What would Paul do? Oh, Brock Lesnar,"

Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Punk. The match hasn't been made official yet, but at SummerSlam 2025, The Visionary dethroned The Best in the World to win the World Heavyweight Championship after the latter defeated Gunther to win the title. It remains to be seen what's next in store for Rollins.

