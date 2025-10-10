Paul Heyman may leave Seth Rollins for 10-time WWE champion, says Bully Ray

  • home icon
By JP David
Modified Oct 10, 2025 10:04 GMT
Seth Rollins has a lot at stake for his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel: Perth. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, more famously known as Bubba Dudley, believes that there's a chance for Paul Heyman to leave Rollins' side and join forces with a 10-time WWE champion.

Things have been quite tense within The Vision since Heyman briefly reunited with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza. Cody Rhodes questioned The Oracle's loyalty to Rollins, who went on to disobey Heyman this past Friday on SmackDown.

And on Monday's episode of RAW, the former Wise Man of The Bloodline put a lot of pressure on Seth Rollins to beat Rhodes at Crown Jewel: Perth. Rollins is currently 0-3 against The American Nightmare since he returned at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray predicted the possibility of Paul Heyman leaving The Vision to officially become The Advocate again for The Beast.

"What interests me is the planting of the seed of a little bit of dissension. And dissension might be too strong of a word between Paul and Seth. What if things were to go wrong with Paul and Seth? Where would Paul go? What would Paul do? Oh, Brock Lesnar," Bully Ray said.
What did Paul Heyman say to Seth Rollins on RAW?

The tension within The Vision got a little tighter when Paul Heyman put the pressure on Seth Rollins to beat Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. Heyman planted the seeds that he could leave The Vision if Rollins fails to win the Crown Jewel Championship.

Here's what The Oracle said on RAW.

"If you lose to Cody Rhodes, you lose the locker room. You lose the faith of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. You throw away everything that we have built since WrestleMania. You throw away the fact that the entire Netflix era has been built around Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. And you become a de-facto wannabe secondary champion. So please, do yourself a favor and don't lose." [H/T ITR Wrestling]

The history between Rollins and Rhodes is deep, especially after The Visionary helped The American Nightmare finish his story last year.

