Paul Heyman to help WWE star dethrone Seth Rollins and make him new leader of Vision? Exploring why it’s possible

Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins seem to have hit a rough patch in their relationship recently. The Visionary doesn't look too happy with Heyman, especially after Brock Lesnar's return to WWE.

He looks somewhat unsettled, especially after his segments with Cody Rhodes, where the American Nightmare reminded him of his back-to-back losses against him.

Surprisingly, this week on RAW, Rollins and Heyman had an uncanny argument. The Visionary looked perturbed, and he sternly asked Heyman over what if he lost the match to Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. The Wiseman ducked the question initially, but when Rollins persisted for an answer, Heyman said that if he (Rollins) loses the match, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed might lose faith in him. Secondly, Heyman himself said that in case Rollins loses, he might have to think about why he picked him over Roman Reigns.

This backstage segment led many WWE fans to believe that sooner or later, The Oracle would betray Seth Rollins. But how will he do it?

The next WWE PLE after Crown Jewel is Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29, 2025. Rollins can put his title on the line against Punk at the event, and Heyman can betray Rollins by helping The Straight Edge Superstar win the gold back. This would lead to a heel turn for Punk, and he would become the new leader of The Vision kicking out Rollins. This would also be another interesting twist in the Rollins-Punk rivalry, when Punk becomes a heel and Rollins turns face.

Seth Rollins is mostly expected to lose against Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel PLE

At Crown Jewel, The Visionary is mostly expected to lose the bout to Cody Rhodes which would also be his fourth straight loss against the Undisputed WWE Champion.

This loss would further boil things in the The Vision pushing Heyman and The Brons to further lose their trust in Rollins. It can eventually lead to a fallout between them and The Architect could also be kicked out of group, leading to a face turn. Therefore, the outcome of his match against Cody is going to be extremely important. All eyes are on Crown Jewel PLE.

