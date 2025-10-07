WWE Crown Jewel is just around the corner, with the show taking place this Saturday on October 11, 2025. Emanating live from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, it marks the first Crown Jewel event to take place outside of Saudi Arabia and is also the first event to take place in Australia since Elimination Chamber 2024.

One of the marquee matches on the card will see Seth Rollins face off against Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship, and wrestling veteran Bill Apter has an interesting theory about the match's ending. This will be the first time Seth and Cody go up against each other since their iconic Hell in a Cell match at the namesake event in 2022.

Apter claimed on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW that Paul Heyman, fka Paul E. Dangerously, is going to cost Seth Rollins the match against Cody Rhodes. He said that Heyman's planning will backfire and Seth would end up losing to Cody once again.

"I didn't think it was rushed at all. It made me wonder what Paul E.'s involvement will be in that match, and I think whatever they're planning with Paul E. is going to decisively have Seth Rollins lose that match. It's gonna backfire." Apter said.

This match between the two current World Champions has been built around Seth Rollins' inability to beat Cody since he returned to WWE. Seth has an abysmal 22-0 record against the Undisputed WWE Champion, losing all 22 of their matches, including live events.

They have faced each other thrice on screen, and Cody Rhodes has come out on top on every occasion. Heyman stated on the latest episode of WWE RAW that he would question his decision to betray Roman Reigns to side with Rollins if he lost to Rhodes once again, and that could affect the outcome of the match.

