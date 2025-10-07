Paul Heyman parting ways with his client and 3 other things that can happen if Seth Rollins loses at WWE Crown Jewel

At WWE Crown Jewel 2025, Seth Rollins will face Cody Rhodes in a Men's Crown Jewel Championship match. However, the stakes of the contest go beyond the coveted title, especially after Paul Heyman and The Visionary's backstage segment on RAW.During the abovementioned segment, The Oracle discussed the potential consequences of Rollins failing to defeat The American Nightmare. WWE even teased the breakup of Heyman and Rollins.In this article, we will discuss four things that could happen if Rollins loses at the upcoming premium live event in Perth, Australia.#4. Paul Heyman could leave Seth RollinsTribaI Wrestling @TribalMegastarLINK&quot;If you lose to Cody Rhodes, at some point, I have to ask myself why I picked you over Roman Reigns.&quot; - Paul Heyman THIS SEGMENT WAS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING 🔥 THE PRESSURE IS HIGH FOR SETH ROLLINS 👀 #WWERawOn RAW, The Visionary asked Paul Heyman about the consequences of his potential loss at Crown Jewel. The Oracle responded that it would make him question his decision to pick Rollins over Roman Reigns.This statement hints that Paul might reconsider his decision to align with The Visionary. He might even decide to part ways with Seth Rollins after Crown Jewel 2025. Heyman could eventually reunite with Reigns or Brock Lesnar or find a new client in WWE.#3. The Vision could betray Seth Rollins in favor of a new leaderDuring their backstage chat, Heyman said that if Rollins loses at Crown Jewel, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could lose faith in The Visionary. This subtly hints that The Vision could backstab the World Heavyweight Champion if he fails to defeat Rhodes.Heyman, Breakker, and Reed might kick Seth Rollins out of the faction if the latter fails to emerge victorious in Perth. The trio could bring in a new leader in the form of Brock Lesnar, who reunited with The Oracle at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event.#2. Seth Rollins might lose his World Heavyweight Championship soonIf Cody Rhodes defeats Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel, it might signal the end of The Visionary's World Heavyweight Championship reign. A loss against The American Nightmare will disrupt Rollins' momentum on the red brand.Top babyfaces like LA Knight and CM Punk already have their sights set on the World Heavyweight Championship. Both of them deserve to have a solid reign as RAW's top champion. Hence, the creative team could book a storyline featuring Rollins' downfall, starting with his potential loss in Perth. It could culminate with his defeat to either Punk or The Megastar.#1. The Visionary to quit WWE in frustration?The American Nightmare has defeated Seth Rollins on multiple occasions since his comeback at WrestleMania 38. However, there is a lot more at stake for Rollins this time around.Rollins is the leader of a faction and the World Heavyweight Champion. Therefore, if The Visionary suffered a loss on Saturday, he might quit WWE in frustration as part of a storyline. This could be done to write him off television for a few weeks and to generate buzz around his storyline on WWE RAW.