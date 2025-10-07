  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Crown Jewel 2025
  • Paul Heyman parting ways with his client and 3 other things that can happen if Seth Rollins loses at WWE Crown Jewel

Paul Heyman parting ways with his client and 3 other things that can happen if Seth Rollins loses at WWE Crown Jewel

By Love Verma
Published Oct 07, 2025 08:33 GMT
Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on RAW. [Image credits: WWE on X]
Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on RAW [Image credits: WWE on X]

At WWE Crown Jewel 2025, Seth Rollins will face Cody Rhodes in a Men's Crown Jewel Championship match. However, the stakes of the contest go beyond the coveted title, especially after Paul Heyman and The Visionary's backstage segment on RAW.

Ad

During the abovementioned segment, The Oracle discussed the potential consequences of Rollins failing to defeat The American Nightmare. WWE even teased the breakup of Heyman and Rollins.

In this article, we will discuss four things that could happen if Rollins loses at the upcoming premium live event in Perth, Australia.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

#4. Paul Heyman could leave Seth Rollins

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On RAW, The Visionary asked Paul Heyman about the consequences of his potential loss at Crown Jewel. The Oracle responded that it would make him question his decision to pick Rollins over Roman Reigns.

This statement hints that Paul might reconsider his decision to align with The Visionary. He might even decide to part ways with Seth Rollins after Crown Jewel 2025. Heyman could eventually reunite with Reigns or Brock Lesnar or find a new client in WWE.

Ad

#3. The Vision could betray Seth Rollins in favor of a new leader

During their backstage chat, Heyman said that if Rollins loses at Crown Jewel, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could lose faith in The Visionary. This subtly hints that The Vision could backstab the World Heavyweight Champion if he fails to defeat Rhodes.

Heyman, Breakker, and Reed might kick Seth Rollins out of the faction if the latter fails to emerge victorious in Perth. The trio could bring in a new leader in the form of Brock Lesnar, who reunited with The Oracle at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event.

Ad

#2. Seth Rollins might lose his World Heavyweight Championship soon

If Cody Rhodes defeats Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel, it might signal the end of The Visionary's World Heavyweight Championship reign. A loss against The American Nightmare will disrupt Rollins' momentum on the red brand.

Top babyfaces like LA Knight and CM Punk already have their sights set on the World Heavyweight Championship. Both of them deserve to have a solid reign as RAW's top champion. Hence, the creative team could book a storyline featuring Rollins' downfall, starting with his potential loss in Perth. It could culminate with his defeat to either Punk or The Megastar.

Ad

#1. The Visionary to quit WWE in frustration?

Ad

The American Nightmare has defeated Seth Rollins on multiple occasions since his comeback at WrestleMania 38. However, there is a lot more at stake for Rollins this time around.

Rollins is the leader of a faction and the World Heavyweight Champion. Therefore, if The Visionary suffered a loss on Saturday, he might quit WWE in frustration as part of a storyline. This could be done to write him off television for a few weeks and to generate buzz around his storyline on WWE RAW.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications