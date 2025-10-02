4 Favors Paul Heyman could ask from his former WWE client Brock Lesnar

At WWE Wrestlepalooza, Paul Heyman joined forces with Brock Lesnar and introduced The Beast Incarnate in his traditional style against John Cena. Later, during RAW this week, Lesnar was once again mentioned on television. This happened during a segment between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, where the latter said that every decision in The Vision goes through him, confirming that he had allowed Heyman to reunite with The Beast. Despite being a Vision member, The Oracle working with The Mayor of Suplex City is a favor for Lesnar. In this article, we will be looking at four favors Paul could ask of his former client after their recent reunion.#4. He could ask to help Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2025EliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINKCody Rhodes: I assume you were the one who allowed Mr. Heyman to announce Brock Lesnar? Seth Rollins: Every decision runs through me. Crowd: &quot;No, it doesn't!&quot; THE CROWD EXPOSED ROLLINS 😭 #WWERawAt WWE Crown Jewel 2025, Seth Rollins is set to lock horns with Cody Rhodes in a Crown Jewel Title match. The Visionary and The American Nightmare have a heated history in WWE, as Rhodes has defeated Rollins multiple times.This time, it's more about the title for Seth, and to beat the Undisputed WWE Champion, The Visionary might call in Brock Lesnar. The Oracle could ask The Beast to help Rollins at the Perth, Australia, show. With the help of Lesnar, Seth could eventually beat Cody and emerge as the winner at the Crown Jewel PLE.#3. He could join Team Vision at Survivor Series: WarGamesRoman Reigns made his return on Monday Night RAW and reunited with the OG Bloodline against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. With all the latest developments, there is a strong chance that at Survivor Series 2025, Team Roman might face off against Team Rollins in a WarGames match.So, if The Architect needs help on his team, Paul Heyman may extract a favor from Lesnar and ask him to join The Vision in the double-structured match. Having The Beast on their side will indeed be an unreal advantage for the villainous group.#2. Stay away from the World Heavyweight ChampionshipSeth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion, but with The Beast's return, his title reign could be at risk. The Mayor of Suplex City is known for being in title pictures, and it won't be a surprise if he challenges Rollins soon for the championship.However, to give a lengthy title reign to The Revolutionary, Heyman might ask Lesnar to stay away from the World Heavyweight Championship picture until Rollins holds the title. This would allow The Visionary to hold the title securely without the threat of Brock Lesnar looming over his reign.#1. Brock Lesnar could destroy Roman Reigns on WWE RAWCeaser Wrestling @CeaserWrestlesLINKThis Roman Reigns Promo from Last night's RAW but with “HEAD OF THE TABLE” Theme song playing in the background! MY GOD. THIS GOES HARD. 🥶Roman Reigns made his return on RAW and destroyed The Vision members. Now, the OTC is back with the OG Bloodline, and this doesn't appear to be great news for Seth Rollins. As soon as Rollins is done with Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, Reigns is likely to target The Visionary on the red brand.So, to handle the Roman problem, The Oracle might ask Lesnar to take down The Head of the Table on the red brand. Earlier, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed put the OTC on hiatus, but with OG Bloodline on his side, that's unlikely to happen.However, Brock Lesnar still holds the capability to overpower Reigns and put him on hiatus from WWE RAW.