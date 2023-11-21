"We are so back"- Fans believe former champion's cryptic promo has basically confirmed CM Punk's return to WWE

Shinsuke Nakamura has teased going after a mysterious opponent over the last few weeks, and many believe that the WWE star is talking about CM Punk. The King of Strong Style delivered yet another cryptic promo after the show, which has caused a major buzz in the wrestling world.

CM Punk has been the talk of the town for the last several weeks. There were rumors of talks going on between the Second City Saint and WWE, which were followed by the company seemingly referencing the former AEW star on TV programming multiple times.

Shinsuke Nakamura has further fueled the fire by calling out a mysterious opponent on multiple occasions. The former Royal Rumble winner continued the same last night as he delivered another cryptic promo after his win over Chad Gable on RAW:

"How long do I have to wait? I am ready to fight. Where are you? I know where are you! You're close. I take all from you. This is my opportunity, I am ready."

The post caused a major buzz in the wrestling fraternity, with many pointing out that the "you're close" line in Nakamura's promo is a reference to CM Punk's return being near.

Johhny Gargano commented on CM Punk's potential return to WWE

The wrestling world has been abuzz with speculations ever since CM Punk was fired from AEW. While there are conflicting reports about the star's return to the global juggernaut, the teases from WWE have many convinced that the Second City Saint will indeed make his return at Survivor Series.

Johnny Gargano was also recently asked to share his thoughts on Punk's potential homecoming. The former NXT Champion made it clear that he won't mind that.

"There are so many eyes currently on WWE television. Obviously, every little bit helps. I mentioned how Logan Paul has taken the United States Championship all over the world with him and getting new eyes on the product. At the end of the day, whatever is going to get more eyes on etelevision, that's the best move possible. Whoever that may be, whoever they bring in, whatever eyes they bring in. I'm all for it," Gargano said. (H/T Fightful)

CM Punk was a major star for the Stamford-based promotion before things turned sour. The star last competed inside the WWE ring at Royal Rumble 2014.

