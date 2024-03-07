"We beg you Triple H," "Book it Hunter" - Fans push for 36-year-old to wrestle Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania XL

The WWE Universe wants Dominik Mysterio to lock horns with a popular star at WrestleMania XL. The name in question is RAW commentator Pat McAfee.

The Judgment Day is currently involved in a feud with Imperium. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Dirty Dominik faced Gunther in a singles match that saw The Ring General score an easy win following a highly dominant performance.

Before the match started, Pat McAfee climbed the announcer's table and started mocking Dominik Mysterio. Dom Dom responded by throwing the gum he was eating at the RAW commentator. WWE recently shared a video clip of the same on Instagram.

Wrestling fans were left amused by the unexpected confrontation between Mysterio and McAfee on the red brand. So much so that the WWE Universe wants the two to have a match at The Show of Shows.

Below are some of the comments on the Instagram posts:

Dominik Mysterio explains why he does not wear a mask

Dirty Dom does not wear a mask, unlike his father, Rey Mysterio, and several other Luchadors. The Judgment Day member recently revealed the reason behind the same.

During his interview with The West Sport, the 26-year-old revealed he wanted to wear a mask and do the entire Lucha traditional thing. The Judgment Day member explained he had to drop the idea as everything happened so quickly for him. Mysterio further claimed to be too good-looking to wear a mask:

"Originally, I wanted to wear a mask. I wanted to do the whole Lucha traditional thing. But it all came so fast, especially with my debut match with Seth [Rollins]," he said.

Domini Mysterio further claimed that many Luchadors wear a mask because they're not good-looking:

"And plus, I'm way too good-looking. A lot of Luchadors wear masks because they are not good-looking dudes. There is a vignette that Eddie Guerrero does back in WCW where someone stole his wallet. And he lines up every Luchadore in WCW and makes everyone take off their masks. His facial reactions to all these guys, he's scared because all these guys are hideous. And my dad included, and Dragon Lee. So that's a big reason why I don't wear a mask. I feel like I'm just the hair, and I'm good-looking. It takes away from it all."

Dominik Mysterio had an incredible 2023. After a slow start to this year, the former NXT North American Champion will be looking forward to gaining momentum. It remains to be seen if he manages to get a match on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

