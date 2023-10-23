"We can fix that" - Alexa Bliss sends interesting message to 37-year-old WWE Superstar

Alexa Bliss has sent an interesting message to a 37-year-old WWE Superstar today on social media.

Little Miss Bliss has been on hiatus from the company for several months due to her pregnancy. She and her husband, popular musician Ryan Cabrera, are expecting their daughter to arrive in December.

Bliss has not competed in a match since her loss to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble earlier this year in January. After the bout, Uncle Howdy appeared on the jumbotron to taunt the 32-year-old as she sulked in the ring.

Earlier today, Charlotte Flair took to social media to respond to a fan who shared a video of Alexa Bliss gifting The Queen with Charly the Doll on the September 13, 2021, episode of RAW. Flair launched the doll in Bliss' face during the segment and noted on social media that she never actually got her own doll.

Alexa reacted to Flair's post and claimed she could fix that if she still wanted her doll.

"We can fix that lol @MsCharlotteWWE," Bliss posted.

WWE star Alexa Bliss pays tribute to Bray Wyatt

Alexa Bliss shared a touching tribute to Bray Wyatt following his passing in August.

Bliss and Wyatt were an entertaining duo in WWE, but their partnership ended at WrestleMania 37. Bray Wyatt battled Randy Orton in the first match of the show, and Alexa Bliss betrayed The Eater of Worlds during the bout. However, Alexa and Bray created many memorable moments together, and fans hoped to see the duo reunite.

Alexa Bliss shared a tribute to Wyatt on social media after being unable to attend WWE SmackDown following his untimely death. She noted that The Eater of Worlds brought a lot of joy to fans around the world and that his legacy will live on.

"I just want to say, Windham, you have brought so much joy to everyone around you and to the millions who loved watching you week after week and loved watching your journey and just seeing your creative genius unfold. We will continue to celebrate your life, your legacy, and the amazing human you are, and we will continue to light up the sky with fireflies. And we all love you, Windham," Bliss said. [From 03:03 to 3:33]

Bliss has developed a connection with the WWE Universe during her time with the company, and many fans are looking forward to her return. Only time will tell when the three-time RAW Women's Champion will make her return to the squared circle.

