"We had to compromise" - Carmella lashes out at WWE over Corey Graves' short paternity leave

Carmella and Corey Graves welcomed their second child together, a son named Bram Julian, earlier this month. However, the former WWE star was disappointed with Graves' short paternity leave. On the September 19 episode of SmackDown, Graves was written off television after Brock Lesnar hit him with a couple of F5s. He was given some time off to be with Carmella, who was due to give birth in early October. After nearly a month, the current WWE commentator returned to SmackDown. But his wife, Carmella, was not happy about Corey Graves' short paternity leave. She shared on her Instagram stories that WWE could have given her husband more time with his family after Bram's birth was delayed for a week. &quot;His paternity leave started a week early, and since Bram was past his due date, by the time he was born, Matt (Graves) had to go back to work. He had to go back like five days after we came home from the hospital, which sucks. But I guess I'd rather have him leave a little early postpartum than have him miss the birth of his child. So we had to compromise. I still think he should have way more time off than just five days after the baby’s born. That’s crazy,&quot; Carmella said. [H/T Ringside News]Carmella and Corey Graves have an older son named Dimitri Paul. Graves also has three children from his marriage to ex-wife Amy Schneider. Corey Graves pens heartfelt message to CarmellaCarmella celebrated her 38th birthday on Thursday, October 23. Corey Graves wrote a heartwarming message for his wife in a post on Instagram. Graves also shared several pictures of Carmella, along with their two children. &quot;I don’t have the words to adequately express how much I admire you. Or how grateful I am for you. Or what an amazing mom you’ve become. Or how much I love loving you. Happy Birthday, baby. 😘🎂,&quot; Graves wrote. Carmella and Graves have been together since early 2019. They got engaged in October 2021 and were married in April 2022.