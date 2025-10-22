Charlotte Flair, Sami Zayn, Bianca Belair & others react to female ex-WWE star's emotional update

A former WWE star shared an emotional update on social media, which prompted reactions from her peers like Charlotte Flair, Sami Zayn, Bianca Belair and more. Carmella recently gave birth to her second son with Corey Graves, writing a message for her followers to read. Back in February, Carmella's contract expired, and she became a free agent. She was recovering from a drop foot injury due to her pregnancy. She was with the company for 12 years before her departure. Carmella and Graves welcomed their second son, Bram Julian, earlier this month. She posted several photos with Bram, as well as her elder son, Dimitri Paul, and other family members. She also penned an emotional message to her youngest son.&quot;My little newborn bubble &gt;&gt;&gt; is there a word for already missing the days you’re currently living?? bc i somehow miss the life I’m already in… so perfect in every way 🥰,&quot; Carmella wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCarmella's life update received plenty of reactions from fans and her peers. Several stars, like Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and Isla Dawn, commented, while others, such as Sami Zayn and Bianca Belair, liked it.Here are some of the WWE stars who commented and like the Instagram life update post by the former SmackDown Women's champion. WWE stars react to Carmella's IG post. (Photo: @theleahvandale on IG)WWE wrote off Corey Graves from television before Carmella gave birthOn the September 19 episode of SmackDown, Corey Graves was attacked by Brock Lesnar after he tried to save Michael Cole. Graves got hit with a couple of F5s and was removed from the commentary booth.Some speculated that he could be returning to the ring or he will be replaced by a returning Pat McAfee. However, Graves was reportedly written off due to Carmella's impending due date, as per TJR Wrestling.The WWE gave him time to be with his wife at an important time of their lives. Graves returned after four weeks and was on the call last Friday on SmackDown. That's one way to give someone his paternity leave.