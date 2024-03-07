"We don’t take handouts" - Rikishi sends a bold message on behalf of the new and rejuvenated Bloodline

Rikishi recently took to social media to send a message on behalf of the new and rejuvenated Bloodline.

In the lead-up to this year's Show of Shows, The Tribal Chief's faction officially added The Rock. At the WrestleMania Kickoff press event, The Great One slapped Cody Rhodes and joined forces with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

Taking to Twitter/X, Rikishi shared a fan art featuring members of The Bloodline and Jey Uso, who is a former member of the faction. The 58-year-old sent a bold message on behalf of the faction.

"SAMOANS we don’t take handouts ..Put some RESPECT. You welcome the talking and tuned in," wrote Rikishi.

Check out Rikishi's tweet:

Former WWE star Matthew Rehwoldt wants Cody Rhodes to dethrone Bloodline leader Roman Reigns

Former WWE star Matthew Rehwoldt, formerly known as Aiden English, believes that the company should let Cody Rhodes finish the story and dethrone Roman Reigns. At WrestleMania 39, Rhodes was unsuccessful in his attempt to beat Reigns and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

In the lead-up to his rematch against The Tribal Chief, The American Nightmare has been put on notice by The Rock. The People's Champion boldly claimed that he would ensure that Rhodes doesn't walk out of WrestleMania 40 as the new champion.

Speaking on the Rebooked podcast, Rehwoldt said:

"There's some very cool ideas. I think they're at a point where they need, like... You could talk about first inning all you want but overall with The Bloodline, we are so not in the first inning. I think they need to ramp up, hit the gas, pedal to the floor for the next month and finish this f***ing thing. Because I'm sorry, like the crowd, a Dusty finish at 'Mania is very, you know, apropos but I think at this point, the fever pitch, you capitalize on it."

He added:

"It's going to if this drags on, not only till like the Fall another six-seven months, you will lose people. We're at a fever-burning pitch right now with all this build. Cool ideas. There are some cool ideas in there but I think The Rock is not the next stage of The Bloodline. I think he's the catalyst to light this bonfire to the roof."

The Rock recently challenged Cody Rhodes to a tag team match featuring him teaming up with Reigns against Rhodes and Seth Rollins. However, The Great One also added stipulations to the bout. It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare and The Visionary accept the challenge this week on SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on the new and rejuvenated version of The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments.

