"We don't f**king care" - Fans react to surprising chant during WWE RAW segment involving Becky Lynch

Crowd chants are one of the most important metrics to gauge how the fans feel about the product WWE delivers.

Fans often make sure that their voices are heard during shows. When they chant 'This is Awesome,' they express their appreciation for a great match. On the flip side, fans also chant something like 'This is Boring.' They do this when they don't feel connected to a WWE Superstar or a storyline.

Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch engaged in a promo battle during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The crowd at Videotron Centre, Quebec, let their thoughts be known about the duo's interaction with their 'On s'en calisse' chant. The spectators apparently didn't care about the exchange between the two veterans.

Wrestle Ops tweet covering the fan's reaction to the segment

Fans online have reacted to this, and it's safe to say that most of them agree with the crowd in Quebec, Canada.

Check out some of the best fan reactions below:

Twitter post #1

Twitter post #2

Twitter post #3

Twitter post #4

However, some fans were quick to defend this incident as they felt that this was nothing but heel heat directed towards Stratus and not on the overall segment.

Twitter post #5

Twitter post #6

While some fans feel that the feud has gone on for too long, others think that the company has failed the superstars with its decision-making.

Lynch and Stratus are set to face each other in a Steel Cage Match at WWE Payback 2023. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this long-standing rivalry.

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is set to compete in a Falls Count Anywhere match next week

Becky Lynch is scheduled to face Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match on Monday Night RAW next week.

Zoey Stark has been quite impressive on the main roster as the protege to Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. The duo has been involved in a feud with The Man for months now. With Stark by her side, Stratus defeated Lynch at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

Next week's match between Lynch and Stark was made official during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. They have faced one another twice in singles competition, tied at one win apiece.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Lynch can overcome Stark before the Steel Cage match against Stratus at Payback.

What do you think about the Becky Lynch-Trish Stratus feud so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot