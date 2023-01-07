"We feel bad" - When 'people' believed 4-time WWE Champion cheated on his wife with Stephanie McMahon

In the early 2000s, current WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon was involved in a love triangle storyline with her real-life partner, Triple H, and Kurt Angle. During the storyline, McMahon and Angle shared a passionate kiss during a backstage segment. In his autobiography, It's True! It's True! the Olympic Gold Medalist revealed that people got invested in the storyline to the extent that they believed he was cheating on his wife with The Billion Dollar Princess.

Angle disclosed in his book that people felt bad for his then-wife, Karen. Hence, they brought her gifts.

"On TV it [the kiss] was pretty convincing. Too convincing, in some ways. At home in Pittsburgh people were feeling bad for Karen. They started bringing gifts to her salon for her. Karen had to explain to them that it wasn't real, it was like being an actor in a movie. And they were like, 'oh, yeah, right, but anyway, we feel bad.' It sounds hokey as hell to think that people want to believe it, but I guess it's like a soap opera. People get wrapped up in the stories," he wrote.

The storyline ended abruptly as McMahon chose Triple H. Angle later explained that the writers decided to end things between him and McMahon because they believed that it would not be realistic for Triple H's character to have her back if she had an affair.

Kurt Angle felt uncomfortable getting intimate with Stephanie McMahon on WWE TV

While working on their love triangle storyline, Kurt Angle sometimes had to get intimate with Stephanie McMahon on camera. Although the Olympic Gold Medalist enjoyed working with The Billion Dollar Princess, he disclosed that he felt uncomfortable at times.

During an episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled his experience with the current WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO.

"I'm not going to lie to you. There were times I had to get intimate with Stephanie. It was a little bit crazy. I enjoyed it, you know, it got a little uncomfortable at times, but for the most part, I really liked it. It was a lot of fun," he said.

