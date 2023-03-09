"We felt pretty damn invincible" - WWE Legend sees a lot of herself in Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley's work in The Judgment Day over the past year has been an important part of WWE programming.

The Nightmare has taken her WWE persona to another level since joining The Judgment Day in 2022.

With a SmackDown Women's Championship match with Charlotte Flair on the horizon at WrestleMania 39, Ripley's momentum seems like a runaway freight train that won't slow down anytime soon.

WWE Hall of Famer Lita was a recent guest on WWE's The Bump this week to discuss a wide variety of subjects. While discussing Rhea Ripley's current transformation as a member of The Judgment Day, Lita admitted that she felt pretty invincible herself as a member of Team Xtreme.

"So it's interesting because Liv [Morgan], you brought up that it's kind of brought out a mean-like side of Rhea. However, I will say like having backup does wonders for your confidence," Lita admitted. "And then it manifests in different ways sometimes. I immediately thought back to my days as debuting versus joining Team Xtreme, and we felt pretty damn invincible because we knew that we had each other's backs at all times."

The veteran continued:

"And Rhea and her group [The Judgment Day], she knows that while it's tough, and she can handle herself, that she's got backup at any time and so I think that kind of brings out this new confidence, which either brings out the best or the worst in people."

Rhea Ripley teased getting physical with Dexter Lumis on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has gotten physical with multiple men on WWE programming over the last year.

The latest incident was more of a tease than a physical confrontation as Ripley stalked Dexter Lumis at ringside during the match between Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano on WWE RAW.

Was this a one-time occurrence between Ripley and Lumis? Or will there be more interactions on the horizon? We'll find out soon enough.

Ripley is scheduled to step into the ring with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

What do you make of Ripley's transformation over the past year as a member of The Judgment Day? Do you enjoy seeing her mix it up with the men on the WWE roster? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

