  "We got to pay respect" - Roman Reigns receives high praise from rising WWE star 

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jan 23, 2025 19:37 GMT
Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2024! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2024 [Image credit: WWE.com]

Roman Reigns has created and broken several records in WWE as he ruled the men's division as The Tribal Chief. Recently, current Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker spoke highly of the 39-year-old star and believes everyone should respect the OTC's use of the Spear.

For years, Roman Reigns ended a match instantly when he hit a superstar with a Spear. The move became synonymous with The Big Dog, leading to several iconic moments in the star's career. However, the finishing move changed for a while, as he started to use the Guillotine Choke.

In an interview on the No Contest Wrestling podcast, the current Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker, was asked about his top five Spears of all time. While he did pay respect to Edge, Goldberg, and Rhyno and added his name to the list, the champion spoke highly of Roman Reigns and his use of the lethal move.

"I think we got to pay respect to Roman [Reigns]. He's been doing the Spear for as long as I can remember and he's the top guy," Breakker said. [From 19:26 to 19:40]

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Check out Breakker's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

Bron Breakker wants to face Roman Reigns in WWE

Roman Reigns remained at the top of the mountain for a very long time in the Stamford-based promotion. Many new and rising names in the company have often dreamt of going one-on-one with The Tribal Chief.

In an interview from 2022 on WWE Deutschland, Bron Breakker, who was in his second reign as the NXT Champion at the time, had expressed his desire to face Roman Reigns and other top names in the promotion when he moves to the main roster.

"Yeah, sure. Roman Reigns. You know, Seth Rollins or Kevin Owens. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, AJ Styles... I would love to work with everybody," said Breakker. [From 14:00 to 14:32]

The two stars have had different trajectories in the past few years, and haven't crossed paths on WWE's main roster yet. Only time will tell if the youngster's wishes will ever come true.

If you use quotes from the first part of this article, please credit the No Contest Wrestling podcast, and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
