"We hated each other for years" - Former WWE Champion on his past issues with Triple H

Chris Jericho has opened up about the issues he had with Triple H behind the scenes after joining WWE from WCW in 1999.

Like Triple H, Jericho debuted in WWE following a spell with rival company WCW in the 1990s. Despite their similar career paths, the current AEW star always felt that Triple H considered him to be “a WCW guy.”

Speaking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show, Jericho said it was always his aim to work for Vince McMahon’s WWE. He recalled how some of his co-workers, including Triple H, were unaware of that.

“There was some people that just didn’t want me there because I was a WCW guy, not realizing [that he ultimately wanted to work for WWE]. I talked to Triple H about this on Talk Is Jericho. We hated each other for years and we don’t even really know why now, but at the time it was like, ‘This guy’s a piece of s***.’ He said, ‘I never realized that you came here on your own. I thought maybe your contract was up or they didn’t want you.’ I took as much of a stand to get there [WWE] as he did. He left [WCW] to get there [WWE], as you did.”

Jericho added that Triple H was not the only person who did not welcome him to WWE with open arms. He said some superstars were “really angry” about him potentially taking their spot in WWE.

Chris Jericho and Triple H are on good terms now

Triple H won the Undisputed Championship from Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho shared a locker room with Triple H for several years during their days as WWE in-ring performers. The two men also feuded together on WWE television, with their most famous match taking place in the main event of WrestleMania X8.

Jericho clarified in an interview with Rich Eisen in 2020 that he is now friends with his former WWE rival.

Given that Jericho works for AEW, his appearance on WWE show Broken Skull Sessions surprised many people. Last week, Triple H reacted to the news by saying WWE is always “open for business.”

