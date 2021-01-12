"We had no idea" - Chris Masters on John Cena moment that WWE kept a secret (Exclusive)

Chris Masters has revealed that WWE Superstars were not informed about Edge's Money in the Bank cash-in on John Cena.

The WWE New Year’s Revolution 2006 pay-per-view ended with Cena winning an Elimination Chamber match. Edge then cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and quickly defeated Cena to win the WWE Championship.

Chris Masters discussed the famous moment on SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop with Dr. Chris Featherstone. He recalled that he and Carlito were not told that Edge was going to appear, even though they were both involved in the finish.

“When I did that Elimination Chamber match, where Cena had won, they didn’t tell Carlito or me that Edge was coming out and cashing in right after that,” Chris Masters said. “We had no idea. We were just as kind of surprised as everybody. We really were. Carli is second-generation, so he had a hunch because he knew something was weird about the finish that didn’t make sense to him, but he didn’t know that it was going to be Edge cashing in.”

Kurt Angle, Kane, and Shawn Michaels had already been eliminated before Chris Masters and Carlito’s eliminations at the end.

Chris Masters’ Elimination Chamber appearance

Edge and Lita stood tall at the end of the night

Advertisement

WWE New Year’s Revolution 2006 is the only time that Chris Masters competed in an Elimination Chamber match.

The finish to the match saw Carlito double-cross Chris Masters by eliminating the former WWE Superstar while he had John Cena in the Masters Lock. Cena then rolled up Carlito to win the match, but it was Edge who ultimately had the last laugh.

Please credit SK Wrestling and embed the video interview if you use quotes from this article.