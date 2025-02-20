"We just loved each other" - WWE star Liv Morgan opens up about hurtful breakup

Liv Morgan recently opened up about her breakup with her former WWE partners. She claimed it left her devastated.

After spending nearly three years in NXT, the former Women's World Champion debuted on the main roster as a member of The Riott Squad, alongside Ruby Soho (FKA Ruby Riott) and Valhalla (FKA Sarah Logan). The group remained together for two years before splitting in 2019 when Morgan moved to SmackDown while her partners remained on RAW.

When the 30-year-old later returned to RAW, she had a brief feud with Soho before they reconciled and reformed The Riott Squad in 2020. Nevertheless, they disbanded again about a year later when Soho was released from her contract.

In a recent interview with No Contest Wrestling, Morgan revealed that she was devastated when she learned that WWE was breaking up The Riott Squad. She pointed out that she and her former partners loved each other and felt they still had so much to do together:

"When I found out we were gonna be separated, The Riott Squad, we were obviously devastated I think, you know, for a lot of reasons. One, when we got together, we kinda just were thrown together as like makeshift group and I didn't necessarily have like personal relationships with Ruby or Sarah. But we bonded and got along so well and they just became sisters to me, you know, to this day. And so, we just, it was so sudden and there was no inkling of it happening, and I feel like we felt like we had so much to do as partners, and we just loved each other, obviously, and we enjoyed out time together, and we learn and grew so much together," she said. [25:29 - 26:16]

Liv Morgan is now a member of another WWE faction

Following her release in 2021, Ruby Soho joined AEW. Although Valhalla was also let go in 2020, she returned to WWE two years later. The former Riott Squad member is currently on maternity leave.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan is now one of the top female WWE Superstars on the main roster. Last year, the former Women's World Champion joined The Judgment Day. After losing the title to Rhea Ripley earlier this year, the 30-year-old will compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Eradicator's championship at WrestleMania 41.

It would be interesting to see if The Judgment Day member will come out victorious at the Elimination Chamber in Toronto.

Please credit No Contest Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

