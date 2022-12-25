"We'll have heat" - The Bloodline's relative sends a warning to WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Manu recently sent an eerie warning to Sami Zayn, saying there could be "heat" if he tried to enter The Bloodline family.

Fans have welcomed Zayn's inclusion in The Bloodline, with his segments being the highlight of WWE's weekly programming. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso were skeptical of his loyalties earlier, but things were sorted out for good at Survivor Series 2022. While it's no secret that Sami Zayn's time in the stable will end sometime down the line, for now, he's a core member of the group.

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Roman Reigns' cousin and former WWE star Manu, too, approved of Zayn's run in The Bloodline.

"Yeah, I'm okay with it. I'm okay because, at the end of the day, he's just an Honorary Uce. It's not like he's being portrayed as an Uce or Uso. He's not saying he's hailing from the Island of Samoa," said Manu. (1:56 - 2:08)

However, Manu did make it clear that if Sami Zayn tries to come too close to the Anoa'i family and claims to be a Samoan, things could get heated between them.

"Oh, if he does, then we'll have heat. Then we'll have heat for sure," added Manu. (2:13 - 2:17)

Check out the full video below:

Dutch Mantell was a fan of Sami Zayn's promo on WWE SmackDown

This week's SmackDown opened with The Bloodline addressing the fans. Both Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn delivered promos, but it was the latter's work on the mic that impressed Dutch Mantell the most.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell showered praise on Zayn, saying his promo was "believable." The former WWE manager added that though fans are aware a betrayal is just around the corner, Sami Zayn kept the viewers hooked.

"Sami Zayn did a great job tonight," Mantell said. "You believed what he's saying because they haven't given you a reason to disbelieve. We all know what's coming, I mean, it's telegraphed its way out. But yet you still believe what he says. He's actually a good interview anyways on his own. Give him something to work with that he can get into, he's into this, the fans are into this and they're really really interested in it."

Zayn's loyalties will yet again be put to the test next week on SmackDown when he teams with up Reigns to square off against Kevin Owens and John Cena. The clash will also mark the 16-time WWE world champion's first match in 2022.

Do you think Sami Zayn could end up disappointing Roman Reigns by getting pinned next week? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

